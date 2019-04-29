Fun day grant

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
Monday, 29 April 2019
WHITCHURCH fun day has been given a £720 grant by the parish council.
The money will cover the cost of first aid, the barbecue and the hire of the Roy Bailey Band and children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers.
The council is also loaning tables and chairs free of charge.
The fun day will be held on the village green on Saturday, May 4.
29 April 2019
