Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fun day grant

WHITCHURCH fun day has been given a £720 grant by the parish council.

The money will cover the cost of first aid, the barbecue and the hire of the Roy Bailey Band and children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers.

The council is also loaning tables and chairs free of charge.

The fun day will be held on the village green on Saturday, May 4.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33