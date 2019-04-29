‘Twenty is plenty’ message to drivers

EVERY household in three Whitchurch streets is to receive two stickers urging drivers not to exceed 20mph.

Although the limit is 30mph, there are concerns that this is too fast and was partly to blame for a series of accidents in which cars and walls were damaged.

The stickers, which will be attached to rubbish and recycling bins in High Street, Hardwick Road and Eastfield Lane, will bear the message “Twenty is plenty — please drive carefully” in capital letters with an image of a 20mph road sign.

It is hoped that this will be a temporary measure until the parish council can introduce a 20mph limit as part of the village plan, which has not yet been completed.

The move, proposed by the council's traffic advisory group, would need permission from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

This may be refused because, under national guidance, a 20mph limit is usually only permitted where average speeds are below 24mph and research has shown drivers in Whitchurch go faster than that.

Under these circumstances, traffic-calming measures such as speed humps are recommended instead.

However, the advisory group says it will carry out further speed checks.

The draft village plan also recommends tidying the verges and introducing “no parking” zones along with designated bays in High Street as part of a £33,000 package of improvements.

Meanwhile, drivers who park near the narrow upper section of High Street could be ticketed by the police.

Pc Barbara Taylor, who looks after the village, has told parish councillors who raised concerns that she may ask officers to check the area periodically.

The street is less than two cars wide in that area so anyone parking can cause an obstruction.