Village walk

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
WHITCHURCH residents can take part in a spring walk to Elvendon Priory in Goring which is being organised by the village society. It departs from outside the art gallery in High Street at 11am on May 12.
06 May 2019
More News:
Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
POLL: Have your say