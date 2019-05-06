Scout radio

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
EXPLORER Scouts from Whitchurch and Woodcote will be among those taking part in a 36-hour radio broadcast to raise funds for their organisation.
The youngsters will air live interviews with guests as well as music and competitions on Thre3-6ix Radio, a temporary online station based at the Adventure Dolphin Centre near Whitchurch Bridge, from May 10 to 12.
Funds raised will pay for 13 members of the Purley and Pangbourne unit to carry out three weeks’ community work in Uganda over the summer. For more information, visit www.36
radio.co.uk
06 May 2019
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
