Scout radio

EXPLORER Scouts from Whitchurch and Woodcote will be among those taking part in a 36-hour radio broadcast to raise funds for their organisation.

The youngsters will air live interviews with guests as well as music and competitions on Thre3-6ix Radio, a temporary online station based at the Adventure Dolphin Centre near Whitchurch Bridge, from May 10 to 12.

Funds raised will pay for 13 members of the Purley and Pangbourne unit to carry out three weeks’ community work in Uganda over the summer. For more information, visit www.36

radio.co.uk