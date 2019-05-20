Road closure

PART of Hardwick Road in Whitchurch is to be closed so that underground gas pipes can be replaced.

Scotia Gas Networks intends to shut the western half of the road between the junctions with High Street and Swanston Field in order to replace the cast iron pipes with polyethylene ones.

The work is likely to start on May 27, although nearby residents will be contacted to confirm the exact date and duration.

Drivers wanting to access the eastern half of the road will be diverted via Whitchurch Hill, Goring Heath and Path Hill.