Residents to consider draft plan

WHITCHURCH’S draft village plan has gone out for public consultation.

The document outlines initiatives to improve different aspects of community life, including introducing a 20mph speed limit in the high street along with “no parking zones” and parking bays to tackle speeding and congestion.

The plan also supports the refurbishment of the sports pavilion, the overhaul of the village hall off Manor Road and improvements to pavements in High Street, Hardwick Road and Manor Road.

Other proposals include the continued improvement of the verges and footpath along Hardwick Road and an assessment of the village conservation area to give greater protection from inappropriate development.

The total cost of implementing every proposal would be £310,220, of which the parish council would pay £120,370.

The plan was written by volunteers under the parish council’s supervision, It can be seen at www.whitchurch

onthames.com and comments will be accepted for the next few weeks.

The draft will be presented at Whitchurch’s annual parish assembly on Tuesday.

The last village plan was published 10 years ago and more than half of its recommendations have been acted on, including the establishment of the village green and the launch of a Whitchurch website.

It also called for traffic-calming measures in High Street and Hardwick Road, including a 20mph limit.