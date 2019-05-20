Monday, 20 May 2019

Pre-school fun day raises £3,400

HUNDREDS of people attended Whitchurch’s annual fun day despite poor weather, writes James Burton.

The event took place on the village green on May 4 when it was largely overcast and there was even a hailstorm.

Despite this, about £3,400 was raised for the village pre-school.

Attractions included stalls, vintage hand-powered fairground rides, bungee trampolines, bottle rocket displays, food and drink, tug of war contests between parents and children and performances by the Beenham Wind Orchestra and a jazz band.

For children there was an inflatable maze, entertainment by Bertie Slippers and science workshops with a Stars Wars theme. Organiser Rachel Grocott said: “It went brilliantly despite being a classic British bank holiday with ice bucketing from the sky about 10 minutes before we opened.

“We’d moved it from September so that more volunteers would be available but attendance was really good considering the variable weather and the feedback from both visitors and stallholders was very good.

“We’re very grateful to all the pre-school parents who helped and did everything from making cakes to flipping burgers. We couldn’t have done it without their help.”

The proceeds will go towards the general upkeep of the pre-school, which requires £12,000 annually to keep running.

The fun day was sponsored by Goring estate agent Warminghams and Whitchurch Parish Council.

