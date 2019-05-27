French visit

WHITCHURCH welcomed a group of 24 visitors from its twin community of La Bouille in France.

The guests spent a weekend in the village and enjoyed a traditional English breakfast at Goring Heath parish hall, a visit to the Art Café at the Old Stables in High Street and an afternoon at the fun day on the village green.

They visited the Savill Garden in Windsor, took a boat trip on the Thames and watched a Morris dancing display at the almshouses in Goring Heath.

The boat in Whitchurch high street was decorated in the French tricolour for the occasion by the village's knit and stitch group, who also knitted Gallic cockerels and sold them in aid of the twinning association.