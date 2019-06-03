Monday, 03 June 2019

Village history

THE first draft of a detailed history of Whitchurch has been published online.

It was compiled by Dr Simon Draper, of the Victoria County History project, with help from the Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society.

It comprises six chapters on landscape and buildings, ownership, local government and economic, social and religious history and includes a number of historic photographs.

Dr Draper says he would welcome feedback.

For more information, visit www.whitchurchonthames.com

