Monday, 17 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cafe art sale

WHITCHURCH’S Art Café at the Old Stables in High Street, which runs from 10.30am to noon tomorrow (Saturday), will be in aid of Pangbourne Women’s Institute.

It will meet at the same time on the following two Saturdays in aid of Goring Gap Boat Club and the village history society respectively.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33