School walk

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
A “WALKING bus” scheme could be set up to encourage pupils to walk to Whitchurch Primary School.
The parish council is to explore the idea in which groups of children would be escorted to school on foot with staff and governors.
It is a possible solution to traffic on Eastfield Lane, most of which is believed to be parents dropping off and collecting their youngsters.
17 June 2019
More News:
Ex-serviceman lays wreath to mark D-Day anniversary
A FORMER serviceman laid a poppy wreath at the ... [more]
Magnificent seven... town rewards community heroes
A TEENAGER was among the winners of the first ... [more]
POLL: Have your say