Road closure

THE narrow section at the western end of Hardwick Road in Whitchurch will be closed for up to six weeks from Monday.

Contractors for Scotia Gas Networks are to replace an ageing iron mains pipe with a polyethylene one, which is more flexible and durable.

The work will take place between the junction of High Street and the junction with Hillside and temporary traffic lights will be in place.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 7pm but access will remain open for residents.