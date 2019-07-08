Charities chat

Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
A GROUP of traders from Whitchurch and surrounding villages wants to partner with a charity that it could support.
The traders will be discussing this with prospective candidates at a meeting at 6.30am on Tuesday at a venue to be decided.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to email david.bowen@honeylegal.
co.uk
08 July 2019
More News:
Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
POLL: Have your say