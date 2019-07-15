Families flock to strawberry fair at estate’s organic farm

RESIDENTS and visitors flocked to the annual strawberry fair at the Tolhurst Organic Partnership farm in Whitchurch.

The farm, off Hardwick Road, was selling punnets of strawberries harvested from the estate and food made from the fruit including cakes and ice cream.

Children could play on a bouncy castle while adults enjoyed a licensed bar, vintage hair makeovers and live music by ukulele band Pure Fluke. They could also buy freshly-cooked pizzas from the farm’s new oven. Eugena Tolhurst, whose family runs the farm, said: “It was a superb day. We picked the date perfectly as we enjoyed sunshine in between two very wet and rainy periods.

“Lots of people came out and bought tons of strawberries so it was fortunate that we’d harvested plenty in the run-up to it and on the morning.”

The partnership’s next event will be its squash and pumpkin festival on September 29.