Totem poles returned to school

TOTEM poles created by children in Whitchurch as part of a community art project have been returned to the village primary school.

The artworks, which consist of short lengths of ceramic tubing threaded on to poles, were made as part of the temporary Equinox Together installation which was unveiled on Pangbourne Meadow in the autumn.

Now they have been installed on the footpath at the entrance to the school off Eastfield Lane and were formally unveiled at a ceremony on Friday.

They were put in by Damien Per, manager of the Ferryboat pub in High Street, who set up the original display.

The poles are of different heights representing the varying hours of sunlight throughout the year and each segment is decorated to reflect one of the four seasons.

The scheme was the brainchild of artist Gill Williamson, who lives in the village.

Mrs Williamson said: “The school contributed a large section of poles and it’s great to see them together in their entirety again but in a different setting.

“Some of the children who made them were in reception so they’ll see their artwork every day for the next six years, which is lovely. It was a very successful project.”

Mrs Williamson, who organised a “yarn bombing” installation at Whitchurch Bridge in 2017, hopes to announce another community project next year.