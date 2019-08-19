Plot vandals

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
TWO greenhouses on Whitchurch’s allotments have been vandalised.
Large stones, a fence post and a wooden chair were used to smash the glass.
A signpost near the entrance to the site off Muddy Lane was stolen. Anyone with information should email parish council chairman Jim Donahue at cllrdonahue.whitchurchon
thames@gmail.com
