Monday, 19 August 2019

Art cafe

THE Art Café at the Old Stables in High Street, Whitchurch, tomorrow (Saturday) will be in aid of the village’s theatre club.

Visitors can enjoy tea and cakes while browsing art and crafts made by local artists between 10am and 12.30pm.

The following week’s café will be in aid of New Beginnings, a charity supporting children in Uganda.

