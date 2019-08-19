River bench

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
A NEW bench has been installed by the Thames in Whitchurch.
The curved seat, made from oak grown on the Hardwick estate in the village, overlooks the river at the southern end of Sheepwash Lane.
It was built by forester Tim Sheldon, who is based on the estate, at the suggestion of villager Eric Hartley.
19 August 2019
