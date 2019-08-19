New gas pipes

THE replacement of gas pipes in Hardwick Road, Whitchurch, has been completed after about six weeks.

Workers from OMJ, Southern Gas Networks’ contractor, lined the old iron pipes beneath the street with flexible plastic sleeves to protect them from leakage.

They replaced more than 900m of pipework between the junctions with High Street to the east and Hillside to the west.

The company has now resurfaced the street and says it will repair any minor damage such as cracks in kerbstones incurred during the work.

A spokesman thanked residents for their patience.