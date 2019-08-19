Monday, 19 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New gas pipes

THE replacement of gas pipes in Hardwick Road, Whitchurch, has been completed after about six weeks.

Workers from OMJ, Southern Gas Networks’ contractor, lined the old iron pipes beneath the street with flexible plastic sleeves to protect them from leakage.

They replaced more than 900m of pipework between the junctions with High Street to the east and Hillside to the west.

The company has now resurfaced the street and says it will repair any minor damage such as cracks in kerbstones incurred during the work.

A spokesman thanked residents for their patience.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33