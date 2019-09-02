Monday, 02 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Art of masks

WHITCHURCH’S annual art and craft exhibition will take place at the village hall in Manor Road on November 16 and 17 from 10am to 5pm.

Villagers may enter all types of art, craft, photography and video on any subject.

The theme for this year’s Joyce Voysey Prize, for which any medium is eligible, is “masks”.

Organisers are particularly keen to receive more video entries. Volunteers are also needed to help plan and run the event.

For more information, visit www.wotarts.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33