Art of masks

WHITCHURCH’S annual art and craft exhibition will take place at the village hall in Manor Road on November 16 and 17 from 10am to 5pm.

Villagers may enter all types of art, craft, photography and video on any subject.

The theme for this year’s Joyce Voysey Prize, for which any medium is eligible, is “masks”.

Organisers are particularly keen to receive more video entries. Volunteers are also needed to help plan and run the event.

For more information, visit www.wotarts.co.uk