Clock and bell repairs

THE clock and bells at St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch are to chime again after almost two decades of silence.

They were deliberately stopped almost 20 years ago because the two clock faces would often show different times and neighbours complained about the bells chiming during the night.

Now the church’s friends group has appointed a contractor to repair the electrical winding mechanism that was installed in the early Nineties and replace a missing minute hand.

The clock should then display the correct time on both faces and will be programmed to only sound on the hour between 7am and 10pm.

The work will be carried out by clockmaker Peter Meecham, of Milton-under-Wychwood, and should be finished within a few weeks.

A celebration is being planned for October and will include bell-ringing demonstrations and a performance by a choir.

The original clock was made by Smith & Sons of Clerkenwell and installed in about 1910.