Monday, 02 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Clock and bell repairs

THE clock and bells at St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch are to chime again after almost two decades of silence.

They were deliberately stopped almost 20 years ago because the two clock faces would often show different times and neighbours complained about the bells chiming during the night.

Now the church’s friends group has appointed a contractor to repair the electrical winding mechanism that was installed in the early Nineties and replace a missing minute hand.

The clock should then display the correct time on both faces and will be programmed to only sound on the hour between 7am and 10pm.

The work will be carried out by clockmaker Peter Meecham, of Milton-under-Wychwood, and should be finished within a few weeks.

A celebration is being planned for October and will include bell-ringing demonstrations and a performance by a choir.

The original clock was made by Smith & Sons of Clerkenwell and installed in about 1910.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33