Saving lives

Monday, 09 September 2019
A FREE talk and demonstration on using Whitchurch’s community defibrillator will be given at the village hall September 14 from 9.30am.
The lifesaving device was installed in the red phone box in Manor Road in 2015.
09 September 2019
