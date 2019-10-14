Travellers leave mess

TRAVELLERS have left the site of the former White Lion at Crays Pond.

A small number of caravans and cars appeared behind a hedge in the grounds of the old pub on September 19.

They left on Thursday last week, leaving a pile of rubbish including tents under a hedge at the roadside.

They may have been connected to travellers who were driven off Peppard Common earlier that day.

Residents were also concerned that they might have been linked to a group of travellers who attempted to cut down oak trees on an adjacent parcel of woodland unlawfully earlier this year.

South Oxfordshire District Council erected barriers at the entrance to the woods and put up signs warning against felling the trees.

The old pub, which closed in 2013, is owned by businessman Satwinder Sandhu who was evicted after being prosecuted for using it as his home.