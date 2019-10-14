Bench attacks

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
TWO of the four benches on Whitchurch village green were attacked by vandals.
The rear windscreen of a car parked in nearby Eastfield Lane was smashed a few days later but it is not known if the incidents are linked. Police are investigating.
14 October 2019
