Councillors step down

TWO vacancies on Whitchurch Parish Council have arisen after two members resigned.

Keith Brooks had served since 2008 and was chairman from 2015 to 2018, while David Bowen joined in 2015.

Mr Brooks will remain involved in village projects.

Current chairman Jim Donahue said: “Keith was a good councillor and I’m very pleased that he will continue to contribute to the community in many other ways.

“He has done a great deal for the village.”

Anyone interested in the vacancies should email
parishclerk.whitchurchon
thames@gmail.com

