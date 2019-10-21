Charity cafe

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
THE Art Café at the Old Stables in High Street, Whitchurch, tomorrow (Saturday) will be in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
The one on the following Saturday will be in aid of the Royal British Legion.
The events run from 10.30am until 12.30pm. Visitors can buy works by local artists while enjoying home-made cakes and hot drinks.
