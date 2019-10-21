Monday, 21 October 2019

Charity cafe

THE Art Café at the Old Stables in High Street, Whitchurch, tomorrow (Saturday) will be in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The one on the following Saturday will be in aid of the Royal British Legion.

The events run from 10.30am until 12.30pm. Visitors can buy works by local artists while enjoying home-made cakes and hot drinks.

