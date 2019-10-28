Church tidy

A TIDY-UP of the former Polish church site in Whitchurch will be carried out at 2pm on Sunday.

Villagers are invited to help with maintenance and planting at the green space off Manor Road and discuss future plans for the area.

It is hoped the land will eventually have a grass area for recreation and picnics and wildlife areas.

There may also be an information plaque about the history of the building, which was erected as part of Coombe Park Camp for Polish refugees after the Second World War.

It was demolished in 2014 as it was structurally unsafe and the church bell was donated to the Sacred Heart Polish Church in Reading.

The clear-up has been organised by the Whitchurch Green Team.