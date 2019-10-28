8ft fence lowered in new plan

PLANS for a security fence around parts of the Coombe Park estate in Whitchurch have been revised.

David Pain, who bought the 125-acre site last year, wanted to erect 8ft sections of steel fencing around it to protect himself from intruders.

Now he is proposing that the length of fence running alongside the Polish memorial garden and houses in Manor Road should be only 6.5ft tall and in timber.

However, he still wants the fence to be 8ft behind the village hall because he says this attracts the most break-ins.

Opponents, who include Whitchurch Parish Council, say the fence would reduce light coming into the hall but Mr Pain says he will counteract this by removing mature trees.

He also wants to build fencing along part of the Hartslock bridleway, off High Street, and had started the work when South Oxfordshire District Council told him to file a planning application.

Mr Pain says the 19th-century estate is a popular target for “urban explorers” who break in to take photos. It has also attracted vandals and drug users so he has hired a security firm to keep the area clear.

The district council will accept comments on the revised plans until November 8 before making a decision.