No doggie doodles

CANINE Caravaggios will be devastated to learn that only humans may compete in the Whitchurch art and craft exhibition on November 16 and 17.

Organisers have created a new rule stating that animals cannot take part after the top prize in last year’s under-sixes category was accidentally awarded to a dog.

Judges assumed that “Harold Brazil, aged three” was a young boy but he was, in fact, a collie-cross belonging to villager Nick Brazil.

Harold “created” his entry by walking over paper with his paws covered in non-toxic paint under the watchful eye of family friends Tess and Scarlet Higley, both six.

The result was allowed to stand as there was no rule against this, which prompted much amusement.