Festive music

Monday, 18 November 2019
A CHRISTMAS concert will take place at St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch on December 1 at 5pm.
It will feature the brass band from the village’s Ferryboat pub plus children from the primary school choir and guest soloists.
Tickets cost £10 or £5 for children under 10 and can be bought at the pub.
The proceeds will go to the primary and pre-schools.
18 November 2019
