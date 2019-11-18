Monday, 18 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festive music

A CHRISTMAS concert will take place at St Mary’s Church in Whitchurch on December 1 at 5pm.

It will feature the brass band from the village’s Ferryboat pub plus children from the primary school choir and guest soloists.

Tickets cost £10 or £5 for children under 10 and can be bought at the pub.

The proceeds will go to the primary and pre-schools.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33