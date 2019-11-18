Poppy boat

Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 18 November 2019
THE decorative boat in Whitchurch high street was once again draped with knitted poppies to mark Remembrance Sunday.
The work was carried out for the Poppy Appeal by members of the village's Crafty Knit and Stitch group, which meets at the Old Stables on Thursday afternoons and evenings.
18 November 2019
