Decorative boat retired

THE decorative boat in Whitchurch high street has been removed.

The old rowing vessel, which was donated to the community by the Beale Park estate near Pangbourne almost two years ago, was installed on private land at the entrance to Church Drive and has hosted a number of seasonal displays.

These included a recent collage of hand-stitched poppies created by the village knit and stitch group to mark Remembrance Day.

It was taken away on Friday in readiness for restoration of the area.

This site, known as the Bellmouth, was designed by architect John Soame and was partly refurbished about two years ago with the installation of floral planters and a bench.

The boat is being stored at a private address and its future is yet to be decided.

Several landowners, including the Ferryboat and Greyhound pubs in High Street, have expressed an interest in hosting it.

The parish council has thanked the Make Our Whitchurch Special group and other villagers for restoring the boat and contributing to its upkeep.