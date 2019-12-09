Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Art cafe

THE Art Café at the Old Stables in Whitchurch high street tomorrow (Saturday) will be in aid of the Friends of St Mary’s church and St John’s at Whitchurch Hill.

Visitors can buy art and craft works by local producers and enjoy drinks and cakes from 10.30am to 12.30am.

Next Saturday’s café will be in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. It then closes for Christmas and returns on January 4.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33