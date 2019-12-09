THE Art Café at the Old Stables in Whitchurch high street tomorrow (Saturday) will be in aid of the Friends of St Mary’s church and St John’s at Whitchurch Hill.

Visitors can buy art and craft works by local producers and enjoy drinks and cakes from 10.30am to 12.30am.

Next Saturday’s café will be in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. It then closes for Christmas and returns on January 4.