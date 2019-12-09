Choir’s performance was highlight of school fete

A CHRISTMAS fete at Whitchurch Primary School raised more than £4,000 for classroom resources.

The event, which was organised by the school’s parent-teacher association, included dozens of market stalls where visitors could buy festive food, jewellery, arts and crafts and other gifts.

Children could visit Father Christmas in his grotto or have their faces painted and there were indoor and outdoor “play zones” with games including artificial snowball fighting and arts and crafts workshops.

The highlight of the afternoon was a performance by the school choir, who sang both traditional and modern carols.

Organiser Elaine Mullins said: “It was a really lovely day and we’re very grateful that we had decent weather.

“The kids absolutely loved it, which was just as important as raising the money.

“The performance by the school choir was absolutely beautiful. They did a great job and it was really the heart and soul of the day.”