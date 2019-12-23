Health help

Monday, 23 December 2019

THE doctors’ surgery serving Whitchurch is offering a new service to help improve patients’ general wellbeing.

The “social prescribing” service at the Boathouse surgery in Pangbourne can help people feel less alone by putting them in touch with clubs and community groups. For more information, email lucy.hill17@nhs.net

