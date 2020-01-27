Peace deal over fence

PLANS to erect an 8ft steel spiked fence around a rural estate near Whitchurch could be amended following discussion with objectors.

David Pain, who owns the house and grounds at Coombe Park, says he would be happy to have a slatted timber fence instead.

He began constructing the metal fence along the Hartslock bridleway, off High Street, a year ago but was ordered to seek retrospective planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Mr Pain applied to finish the fence along the length of the bridleway and also install a second section along the western half of his driveway, which runs behind the village hall off Manor Road.

This prompted complaints from residents and councillors that the fence would be unsightly and out of keeping with its surroundings because of its “intimidating and severe” appearance.

Now Mr Pain has proposed changing the fence material to wood while keeping the same height.

He would also replace the fencing he has already put up along the bridleway.

The parish council has supported this in principle, pending a revised planning application.

Mr Pain says the fence is needed to tackle a long-standing problem with break-ins which arose because the estate was vacant for years before he bought it.