Monday, 03 February 2020

Not all hot air

A TALK about the first English hot air balloonist will be given at the Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society’s annual meeting on February 20.

In October 1784, chemist James Sadler ascended to a height of 3,600ft on his maiden voyage from Oxford city centre to Woodeaton, six miles away.

