Congestion solutions

A PUBLIC consultation meeting about possible solutions to Whitchurch’s traffic and parking problems will be held next Saturday (February 8).]

Residents will be asked to give their views on proposals by the village’s traffic and parking advisory group, which is overseen by the parish council.

The group has suggested painting double yellow lines along most of High Street and limiting parking to 24 spaces across five blocks, mostly between Manor Road and the church entrance.

Areas where the street narrows to a single lane would be restricted to try to prevent congestion and cars mounting the pavement to pass each other.

In the longer term, a 20mph speed limit could be introduced to address concerns that some drivers go too fast through the village.

The village could eventually have a residents’ parking permit scheme as well.

The meeting will take place at the Old Stables in High Street from 2pm to 4pm. Members of the advisory group will be on hand to explain the plans and answer questions.

A council spokesman said: “It’s important that as many people as possible attend to give their opinions, both positive and negative.”

If most people are in favour, a formal proposal will be made to the county council followed by another consultation which will cost the parish council £3,000.

For more information, visit www.whitchurchonthames.com

