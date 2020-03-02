Birthday shop

Monday, 02 March 2020

A SELF-service farm shop in Whitchurch will celebrate its first birthday on Sunday.

Visitors to Lin’s Veg Shed, which is based at the Tolhurst Organic Partnership off Hardwick Road, can claim a free hot drink if they visit between 11am and 2pm.

The shop will be selling specially-produced vegan cakes and will be putting out a folder in which customers can share their favourite vegan recipes with others.

The venture was launched in memory of Lin Tolhurst, the former business partner of the farm’s owner Iain Tolhurst, as she came up with the idea but died before making it a reality.

