No parking

Monday, 09 March 2020
THE owners of the Tolhurst Organic farm, off Hardwick Lane, Whitchurch, are asking drivers not to park on the site if they are not customers.
They say their car park at Lin’s Veg Shed shop isn’t open to the public and they need it for their visitors.
09 March 2020
