Monday, 09 March 2020

Lent lunches

LENT lunches will be held at the Old Stables in Whitchurch high street between 12.15pm and 2pm next Wednesday and the two Wednesdays after that.

A meal of bread and soup will be served and donations will be taken for the village church and homelessness charity Launchpad.

