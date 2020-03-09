Emergency planning

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
WHITCHURCH has published an emergency plan.
The document, produced by the parish council and a group of volunteers, outlines the risk of certain incidents and the steps which should be taken when they happen.
It says the most probable is “significant flooding”, which typically happens every five to 10 years.
In this instance, residents living nearest to the flood zones could be evacuated and a reception centre set up at the village hall.
They could also be given sand bags and warned in advance that their home is at risk.
Area co-ordinators will be appointed to ensure good communication if an emergency happens.
