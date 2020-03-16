What residents will be told to do in case of emergency

WHITCHURCH has published an emergency plan.

The document, produced by the parish council and a group of volunteers, outlines the risk of certain incidents and the steps which should be taken when they happen.

It says the most probable is “significant flooding”, which typically happens every five to 10 years.

In this instance, residents living nearest to the flood zones could be evacuated and a reception centre set up at the village hall. They could also be given sand bags and warned in advance that their homes were at risk.

Another eventuality is pavements being blocked by obstacles such as fallen trees or snow.

In these cases residents in greatest need could be given lifts to buy food or attend medical appointments.

The village salt bins will be checked and refilled before every winter. If there is a power cut lasting more than six hours and affecting much of the village, a reception centre could be set up at the village hall.

Residents could also be encouraged to prepare for emergencies by keeping a store of supplies.

Those who rely on medical equipment will be encouraged to register for a priority electricity supply with utility firm SSE.

The volunteers will also arrange defibrillator training sessions at the village hall this spring. This means anyone suffering a heart attack can be treated using the device installed at the old telephone box in Manor Road.

They will appoint several area

co-ordinators to ensure good communication if an emergency happens.

To request a hard copy of the plan, email Whitchurch Parish Council chairman Jim Donahue at cllrdonahue.whitchurchonthames

@gmail.com