Monday, 16 March 2020

Ready for anything

RESIDENTS of Whitchurch will be pleased to hear that the risk of a nuclear or chemical incident in the village is considered low.

It is one of several extreme scenarios which were considered when the parish council and a group of volunteers wrote the community’s emergency plan.

Also discussed were contamination of the water supply, a plane crash, a cyber attack and, you guessed it, the spread of an epidemic.

