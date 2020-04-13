Monday, 13 April 2020

Toll bridge pictures

A COLLECTION of historic images of Whitchurch bridge has been published by the owners.

General Estates, which bought the 18th-century Grade II listed toll crossing last year, has released seven photographs and postcards depicting it across more than a century.

The earliest is of a painting dating back to about 1830 which shows the original incarnation of the bridge before the first of three renovations in 1852.

An early photograph from 1887 shows it with the new metal lattice ironwork for which it is still known today.

There is also a shot of the old toll gate, which has since been replaced with a booth, from 1910 and another from 1948 showing a group of pedestrians and a car making the crossing.

The company has also published a brief history of the bridge, which was previously owned by a local operator and underwent extensive renovation in 2014.

For more information, visit www.whitchurchon
thames.com

