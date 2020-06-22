Monday, 22 June 2020

Glass danger

POLICE have agreed to visit Whitchurch village green more often after broken glass was found on the football pitches.

The parish council is concerned that this may have bene a deliberate act as it has happened several times and is urging residents to report further incidents.

It says there have also been instances of large-scale littering and youths lighting fires and is now considering installing temporary CCTV cameras.

