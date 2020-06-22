Monday, 22 June 2020

Petition grows

A PARISH councillor’s petition to save wounded veterans’ benefits now has more than 1,500 signatures.

Jonathan Steward, from Whitchurch, is urging the Government to stop classing war pensions as a form of income which can be subtracted from other payouts.

He says this makes it harder for those with physical and psychological injuries to make the transition to civilian life.

The petition will be presented to veterans minister Johnny Mercer. To sign it, visit bit.ly/2wSCYW0

