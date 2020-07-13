Automatic watering of station flower bed
Monday, 13 July 2020
ORANGE paint was sprayed along a row of ten cars parked in Manor Road, Whitchurch.
Police were called following the incident, which took place on the evening of June 23.
Most of the paint was cleaned off the cars following a joint effort by neighbours.
Police are appealing for information.
