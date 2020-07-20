Garden meet

Shops will stay closed following lockdown
THREE shops in Goring have shut following the ... [more]
Monday, 20 July 2020
THE restoration of the former Polish church garden at Whitchurch will continue tomorrow (Saturday).
The village “green team”, which is leading the initiative, will hold a socially-distanced meeting at the site off Manor Road at 10am.
20 July 2020
