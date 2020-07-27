Monday, 27 July 2020

Funding boost

AN appeal to raise funds for Whitchurch Pre-School has raised almost £2,000 towards its £5,000 target.

The school is campaigning to recoup a share of the £20,000 income it lost by waiving its fees during the coronavirus lockdown.

The total to date includes a £1,000 contribution from a family who read about the pre-school’s plight in the Henley Standard.

To donate, visit donate.giveasyoulive.com/
fundraising/whitchurchon
thamespreschool

